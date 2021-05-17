Cyclist critically injured in collision with SUV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Leo man suffered multiple injuries after his bicycle was hit by an SUV in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to State Road 8 near Auburn at 4:06pm after the SUV, driven by a 65-year-old man from New Bremen, Ohio, hit the bicycle from behind while headed eastbound on State Road 8.

The bike’s rider, a 45-year-old man, was launched into the air and came face-down on the south side of the road. He suffered a fractured back, broken ribs, and a contusion to the brain, among other injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV told police he did not see the bike before the crash. It ended up snapped into two separate pieces by the impact.