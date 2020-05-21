CVS to launch local drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): CVS Health is opening almost two dozen new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Indiana Friday, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

That includes three in Fort Wayne, at the CVS Pharmacy locations on East State Blvd., Illinois Rd., and East Dupont Rd.

According to a statement from CVS, you’ll need to register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment. Then when it’s time for your appointment, just use the store’s drive-thru to pick up your test, which you’ll administer yourself and return to the store.

Lab results should take about three days.