Custer, Inc. acquires Fort Wayne company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company has been acquired by a similar company based in Michigan.

Custer, Incorporated is a workplace interiors firm based in Grand Rapids. They announced this morning the acquisition of Productive Business Interiors of Fort Wayne.

PBI was founded in 1982 by Doug McPhail and will now operate in the northeast Indiana market under the Custer name.

Custer Vice President Pamela Woodward says all of the Fort Wayne employees will remain in their current jobs:

“We want to thank Doug McPhail for over three decades of partnership, and we wish him all the best going forward. Custer will be retaining the existing staff in Fort Wayne, and we are excited by the investments they will make in a broad offering of products and services. Our team looks forward to working with Custer to grow our business in the Fort Wayne market.”