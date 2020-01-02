Curtis Hill on the Klopfer Case

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied: Indiana Attorney General's Office

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joins to give an update on the Dr. Klopfer fetal remains case.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here