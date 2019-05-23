Crowdfunding effort underway for Noble County Courthouse Square

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A crowdfunding effort has launched to keep a little color around the Noble County Courthouse.

The Noble County Courthouse Square Preservation Society has funded landscaping around the fountain at the courthouse square in Albion over the years, but the cost keeps going up.

Last year’s price tag was $2,700, and the society can no longer sustain the cost, so now supporters are hoping to raise money on GoFundMe to keep the flowers in bloom and tended. Their goal is $2,000.

You can find a link to the fundraiser here.