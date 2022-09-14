Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For Markle Log Home Restoration

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced a crowdfunding campaign to restore and revitalize the local historic site. With a goal of reaching its $24,000 goal by the end of October, a potential matching grant from the IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program could also come to fruition in helping preserve the project proposed by the Markle Historical Society. In 2016, the Markle Log Home was uncovered and close to being lost forever. Since then, the Markle Historical Society has worked to save the home from demolition, restore the home, improve a town park and create a local heritage site. There is additional work to be done to make the building usable for the community.