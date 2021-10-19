Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for Fort Wayne playground project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) today announced a partnership with Forest Park Elementary School to build an inclusive playground for the community.

Fort Wayne residents will soon have a new place to play if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $30,000 by Nov. 23, 2021. If successful, the project led by the Forest Park Elementary PTA will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.

“This playground project is a great example of a community seeing a need and finding a solution,” Crouch said. “This campaign will bring an innovative space for children in Fort Wayne to enjoy an inclusive playground for years to come.”

Funds from the campaign will enhance the Northside Neighborhood and add a safe, inclusive play structure for the community.

“The Forest Park playground is in need of love. The current structure is small, old and inaccessible to many children in our community,” said Leitia McHugh, Forest Park Elementary PTA Vice President. “The Forest Park Elementary Inclusive Playground Project is a chance for our neighbors to come together behind the vision of giving all children access to vibrant play opportunities.”

The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.5 million in public funds and an additional $4.5 million in matching IHCDA funds.

The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.

Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.