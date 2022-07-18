Crop Insurance for Double Cropping

USDA Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an expansion of crop insurance availability for double-crop practices. To reduce the risk of raising two crops on the same land in one year – a practice known as double cropping – USDA’s Risk Management Agency is expanding double-crop insurance opportunities in over 1,500 counties where double cropping is viable. Vilsack says the plan includes a series of actions to help farmers. He says, “USDA is making it easier to plant double crops and sharing some of the financial risk.” For soybeans, double-crop coverage will be expanded to or streamlined in at least 681 counties. For grain sorghum, double-crop coverage will be expanded to or streamlined in at least 870 counties. The coverage expansion was guided by extensive outreach to nearly 70 grower groups covering 28 states.