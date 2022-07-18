Crop Insurance for Double Cropping

By
WOWO Farm Director
-
Courtesy USDA

USDA Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an expansion of crop insurance availability for double-crop practices. To reduce the risk of raising two crops on the same land in one year – a practice known as double cropping – USDA’s Risk Management Agency is expanding double-crop insurance opportunities in over 1,500 counties where double cropping is viable. Vilsack says the plan includes a series of actions to help farmers. He says, “USDA is making it easier to plant double crops and sharing some of the financial risk.” For soybeans, double-crop coverage will be expanded to or streamlined in at least 681 counties. For grain sorghum, double-crop coverage will be expanded to or streamlined in at least 870 counties. The coverage expansion was guided by extensive outreach to nearly 70 grower groups covering 28 states.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here