Critical injuries reported in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At least one person has been hurt in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s South Side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to a shooting at about 4:30 this afternoon at South Calhoun Street at Petit Street. According to our Partners in News at ABC-21, two possible shooting scenes were active – one at South Calhoun & Petit and the other at East Petit and Avondale Drive – about 7 blocks away.

One shooting victim was reported to be critically injured. This is a developing story – WOWO News will have more details as they become available.