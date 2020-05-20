UPDATED: Man killed in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was killed Tuesday in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s South Side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to a shooting at about 4:13pm at a gas station at the intersection of South Calhoun Street at Pettit Avenue. Officers arrived and found one victim with gunshot wounds. Shortly after the initial call, a second call was received for a possible shooting at Avondale Dr. and Pettit Ave.

Police eventually learned the victim was shot at the Avondale Dr. and Pettit Ave area, then drove to the gas station and called for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jaden Diaz Lee Nelson, 19 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and his manner of death was a homicide. His is the 15th homicide in Allen County for 2020.

During the investigation, a male juvenile was taken into custody as a person of interest and interviewed.