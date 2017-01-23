Crime Stoppers asking for help in finding man wanted on two warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help in finding a man who is wanted on two Grant County warrants.

38-year-old Travis Jones is wanted for Child Molestation and Child Solicitation. If you know where Jones can be located, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.