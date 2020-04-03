Crime down after stay-at-home order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If there’s one silver lining to all of this social isolating, is that’s crime is down in Fort Wayne.

Since Governor Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for essential travel back on March 24th, the Fort Wayne Police Department has seen about a 35% drop in overall crime, according to data supplied by public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

During the last week of March, the department got 1849 calls, which is more than 1,000 less than the 2,851 calls they got during the same time period in 2019.

Between January and March of 2019, Fort Wayne police responded to 35,477 total incidents. This year during that same timeframe, officers dealt with 34,647.