Crews battling salvage yard fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are battling a blaze at Stein Auto Parts salvage yard in New Haven.
Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the fire started around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
No further details are available at this time.
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are battling a blaze at Stein Auto Parts salvage yard in New Haven.
Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the fire started around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
No further details are available at this time.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511