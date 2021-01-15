Crews battling salvage yard fire in New Haven

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/ABC 21

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are battling a blaze at Stein Auto Parts salvage yard in New Haven.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the fire started around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

No further details are available at this time.

