Crews battle large Thursday morning fire in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Crews battled a large fire in Bluffton Thursday morning.

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig said it may be the one of the largest fires in the city’s history.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that crews were called around 9:30 yesterday morning to the 100 block of S Main Street at the former Washington Building, across from the Wells County Public Library.

Everyone in the building were able to safely evacuate. Two firefighters became trapped in the building at one point, but were able to escape and are expected to be ok.

The building is expected to be a total loss.