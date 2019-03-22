Crews battle early-morning blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters dealt with a big fire in Fort Wayne early this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to 1525 Freehold on reports of fire coming through the house’s roof at about 3:25am.

They found the entire roof and attic area ablaze, but also learned quickly that the home was vacant.

The fire was fought from above and outside until it was knocked down enough to safely send firefighters inside. It was considered “under control” at 4:04am, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.