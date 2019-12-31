Crawford to end long City Council run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the end of an era for the Fort Wayne City Council.

Today is Dr. John Crawford’s last day as a City Councilman after more than 20 years of public service. He chose to give up his At-Large seat in an attempt to run for Mayor, but lost in the Republican primary to Tim Smith.

Crawford tells WOWO News he’s proud of what he’s accomplished:

Crawford was first elected to the City Council in 1995. The new City Council will be sworn in tomorrow at noon at the Arts United Center, in a ceremony that will be open to the public.