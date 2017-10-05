Crawford considering possible mayoral campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Is it time for a Republican to be Mayor of Fort Wayne?

City Councilman Dr. John Crawford seems to think so.

The News-Sentinel reports that Crawford will be running a newspaper ad soon, asking the public whether or not he should run for another term on the Council, or instead run for Mayor in 2019, possibly against Democratic incumbent Tom Henry.

Crawford says he’s resisted calls to run for mayor in the past, saying he didn’t want it to interfere with his career as an oncologist, but now feels it’s time to consider it.

Henry hasn’t yet said if he’ll seek a fourth term in office, while Crawford potentially faces challenges from County Commissioner Nelson Peters and fellow Councilman Russ Jehl.