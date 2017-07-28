Crash in Whitley County results in drug bust, one man arrested

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Columbia City Police Department arrested Danny Lakes Jr. of Riverdale, Illinois after he was found in possession of several drugs.

Police initially were sent to assist Lakes and passengers in a disabled vehicle on U.S. 30.

Once at the scene, police believed Lakes appeared intoxicated behind the wheel, and brought K9 Cas to investigate.

K9 Cas altered the police, who then found Cocaine, Marijuana and a Schedule II controlled substance with a street value of more than $7,600.

Police also found a loaded handgun.

Lakes was booked in the Whitley County Jail, and the incident is still under investigation.