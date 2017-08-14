Crash in Steuben County, four injured and one arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were taken to a local hospital after a crash in Steuben County Sunday morning.

Steuben County Deputies were dispatched to a crash on southbound I-69 at mile marker 346 around 2:46 a.m.

Once at the scene, Deputies found a Green 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche on its top in the median.

It’s been determined that the vehicle left the roadway, entering the median, and struck a cable barrier which caused it to roll over onto its top.

Three juvenile passengers, ages three, 10, and 11, were transported to Cameron Hospital where they were treated and released.

Another passenger, an adult woman, was transported to Cameron Hospital and later transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The driver, 32-year-old Brandy Morehouse of Ashley, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.