Crash snarls I-469, I-69 interchange in north Fort Wayne

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Photo Supplied/Eric Fernandez)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash involving an overturned semi led to no shortage of headaches for some drivers during the morning rush in Fort Wayne today.

Fort Wayne dispatchers tell WOWO News a short time before 6:45am, a semi overturned at the interchange between westbound Interchange 469 and southbound Interstate 69 on the north side of town, causing a spill of what the semi was carrying as well.

The crash caused massive traffic backups on westbound I-469 as a result. As of 8am, the traffic issues continued and police remained on the scene working on cleanup efforts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here