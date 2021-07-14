Crash snarls I-469, I-69 interchange in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash involving an overturned semi led to no shortage of headaches for some drivers during the morning rush in Fort Wayne today.

Fort Wayne dispatchers tell WOWO News a short time before 6:45am, a semi overturned at the interchange between westbound Interchange 469 and southbound Interstate 69 on the north side of town, causing a spill of what the semi was carrying as well.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic on WB I-469 is currently backed up because of a semi rollover crash on the ramp to SB I-69 in Fort Wayne. The ramp is closed while the crash is cleaned up. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rtU9GQsXNa — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) July 14, 2021

The crash caused massive traffic backups on westbound I-469 as a result. As of 8am, the traffic issues continued and police remained on the scene working on cleanup efforts.