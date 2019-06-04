Crash leaves one dead in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two vehicles crashed Monday afternoon in Kosciusko County leaving one person dead.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Warsaw Police Department and Lutheran EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CR 175 E and CR 75 N.

Upon arrival, officers noticed heavy front end damage to both vehicles.

After further investigation, it was determined that a 1998 Saturn, driven by 43-year-old Redid Velazquez of Pierceton was driving southbound on CR 175 E. Velazquez then crossed the center line into the path of a 2018 Kia Optima, driven by 36-year-old Sheena Norris of Warsaw.

Norris was transported to an area hospital by EMS. Velazquez was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma.

Officials have attempted to locate and contact next of kin for Velazquez with no success. The crash remains under investigations by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team.