Crash leads to power outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An early morning crash left hundreds of Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark Thursday.

The utility says a crash that happened at about 1:44am caused an outage impacting the area surrounding the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and Engle Road, stretching as far west as Smith Road, as far south as Lower Huntington Road, and to the northeast of the intersection of Ardmore and Covington Road.

869 customers were without electricity as of 5am, with crews estimating a full restoration of services by 8:30am.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.