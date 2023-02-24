Crash Involving Pedestrian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thursday night at 10 p.m. the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Decatur Road in reference to a down female.

A witness reported that a female was lying on the ground and bleeding. She was unconscious and unresponsive when the officer arrived. Paramedics announced the victim as critical condition at the scene. Later, hospital staff informed the officers that the female’s condition was life threatening.

The preliminary information indicated that the woman was struck by a vehicle. Investigators believe that alcohol was not a contributing factor and the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative.

There is no further information at this time as the incident remains under investigation.