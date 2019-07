FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An overnight crash on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne left a portion of the road shut down for hours.

The crash happened when a car slammed into the back of a semi-trailer on northbound I-69 near the Illinois Road exit at about 11:30pm Sunday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of his vehicle by emergency crews. The driver of the semi was not injured.