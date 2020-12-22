Coworking space coming to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): The developers of Electric Works in Fort Wayne are partnering with Washington D.C.-based Carr Workplaces to bring a coworking space to the mixed-use innovation district. RTM Ventures says the 32,000-square-foot space will serve as a core component to the district’s slate of available workspaces.

The coworking space will be located inside Building 19 on the former General Electric campus. Plans call for more than 90 private offices, numerous drop-in workspaces and meeting rooms, and a 10,000-square-foot conference center to accommodate larger meetings.

“Electric Works is built on a vision of bringing industry, education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurialism together to collaborate and create – and a world-class coworking experience will be at the heart of that,” said Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures. “Carr Workplaces’ unique experience, customized approach, and growing portfolio of locations nationally and in Indiana helped them stand out as the ideal partner for the coworking experience we will build at Electric Works.”

Additionally, Carr Workplaces will serve approximately 15 unique office suites in Building 27, adjacent to the coworking space. The developers say the suites will provide a hybrid of conventional office and coworking capabilities.

The Electric Works location will be the second coworking space in Indiana for Carr Workplaces. The firm in June opened its first location inside the Convergence Center at the Purdue Research Park.