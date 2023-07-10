Covington Road to close over I-69 for thin deck overlay

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (INDOT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of Covington Road over I-69.

Crews are scheduled to begin a thin deck overlay starting on or after July 12. The road will be closed for approximately 20 days. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction drivers should use the posted detour of Homestead Road, Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.