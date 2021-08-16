COVID surge forces CSNEI to cancel Tribute Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The resurgence of COVID-19 in the area has forced a local nonprofit to cancel a big fundraiser.

Stacey Stumpf of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana says their annual tribute dinner, which was set for September 1st at the Parkview Health Mirro Center, is now off.

“We gave really careful consideration to a lot of different options. We did it virtually last year and we gave consideration to doing that again this year, but it just wasn’t going to work.”

The annual dinner is the primary fundraiser for the organization and normally raises around $70,000. Stumpf adds that the event is important not only because it funds Cancer Services’ mission, but also because it serves as the community’s opportunity to honor people touched by cancer and pay tribute to the memory of the loved ones we have lost to cancer.

Stumpf says there’s a silver lining; many of the dinner’s sponsors are saying the organization can keep their sponsorship dollars as donations.

You can still submit a tribute by September 1st alongside a donation of $25 or more at this link.

You can donate to CSNEI here.