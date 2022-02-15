COVID Protocols Changing Within NACS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A change in NACS COVID-19 policy is coming. By unanimous vote, the Northwest Allen County Schools Board on Monday passed a resolution that will end COVID-19 contact tracing and close-contact quarantines.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, the district was stated as saying that the board “recognizes that having its employees conduct contact tracing is a tremendous administrative burden that diverts significant resources away from student learning” and that effective immediately the district will no longer quarantine close contacts who are experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19. NACS employees will no longer contact trace such individuals.

The resolution adds that NACS will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Allen County Department of Health and Indiana State Department of Health.