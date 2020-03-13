COVID-19 PART 5 – Coronavirus and Schools – Keeping students safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):One of the biggest areas of concern from the National to local level has been the impact of SARS CoV and the resulting COVID-19 disease on schools and universities.

Here’s what we know:

The effect of the coronavirus on children seems to be minimal, however, they can carry and transmit it as much as anyone else.

Schools from pre-school thorough colleges have plans in place in the event of any positive cases and resulting closure.

Fort Wayne & Allen County:

At a meeting of the Allen County Board of Health on Thursday, March 12, the school systems in Allen County said that they’ll meet through the weekend and finalize plans, but the general guidelines they’ve agreed on is this:

If one student is found positive for SARS CoV or becomes sick with COVID-19 , then that school system will close entirely.

If three systems have a positive test for SARS CoV or three students sick with COVID-19, all schools in the county will close immediately.

If over 50 percent of the school systems in the state close, then all schools in Allen County will close.

Colleges and Universities:

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University at Fort Wayne have extended their spring break until March 22nd. They will resume classes online on Monday, March 23.

University of Saint Francis: All classes will move online, starting Monday, March 16.

Indiana Tech: All of the school’s traditional and undergrad classes will move to online only beginning Monday, March 16.

IVY Tech: Delaying the start of classes until Monday, March 23. Classes will be online until. April 5.

School Preparedness Checklist: What can you do to keep your child safe?

Stay home when sick. Stay home for at least 24 hours after no signs of fever without medications.

Cover coughs/sneezes with tissue.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (use 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available).

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Be prepared for staff/students to stay home if someone at home is sick.

Just like at school – Knowledge is Power:

Stay informed about the local pandemic situation. Get up-to-date information about local illness activity from public health officials.