COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Fort Wayne nursing home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kingston Care Center has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19.
The nursing home, located at Washington Center Road just north of I-69, has confirmed 56 cases of COVID-19, with 16 of those infected being staff. Kingston also reports four deaths and 14 new positive cases in the last 24 hours as of June 15 on their website.
Kingston says all residents who have tested positive are in their isolated respiratory unit. All staff are required to quarantine and pass a health test before coming back to work.
Kingston officials say they are taking the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- A no visitor policy
- Health assessments and temperature readings of staff and residents
- Isolating and using additional infection control measures for residents with symptoms
- Protective masks are worn by residents when out of their rooms and also while receiving care. Care staff are wearing masks while in the facility
- Frequent disinfection of surfaces and equipment
- Regular hand-washing by staff
- Proactively sending staff with any related symptoms home to quarantine
- COVID-19 testing is being requested and administered for residents and staff with symptoms.
- an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff
For those with further questions, they can contact:
- Cate Palace, Covid-19 Commander: 260-417-7942 or cpalace@kingstonhealthcare.com
- Jayme Lewis, Covid-19 Assistant Commander: 260-312-5239 or jlewis@kingstonhealthcare.com
- Kingston Corporate Hotline: 419-247-2880
- If you are unable to connect with staff, please contact your local ombudsman: Aisha Arrington at 260-469-3161 or ararrington.ombudsman@gmail.com