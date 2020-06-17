COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Fort Wayne nursing home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kingston Care Center has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19.

The nursing home, located at Washington Center Road just north of I-69, has confirmed 56 cases of COVID-19, with 16 of those infected being staff. Kingston also reports four deaths and 14 new positive cases in the last 24 hours as of June 15 on their website.

Kingston says all residents who have tested positive are in their isolated respiratory unit. All staff are required to quarantine and pass a health test before coming back to work.

Kingston officials say they are taking the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

A no visitor policy

Health assessments and temperature readings of staff and residents

Isolating and using additional infection control measures for residents with symptoms

Protective masks are worn by residents when out of their rooms and also while receiving care. Care staff are wearing masks while in the facility

Frequent disinfection of surfaces and equipment

Regular hand-washing by staff

Proactively sending staff with any related symptoms home to quarantine

COVID-19 testing is being requested and administered for residents and staff with symptoms.

an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff

For those with further questions, they can contact: