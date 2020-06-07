COVID-19 numbers showing improvement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health show a trend continuing to improve, and that is the overall infection rate dropping consistently as it has for several weeks now.

The State is reporting 417 new cases of coronavirus making the overall total since the pandemic began 37,397. That brings the overall infection rate to 12.3% of overall tests, which is 1/10 of a percent lower than yesterday.

11 new deaths were reported from May 18 to yesterday for a total of 2121.

Allen County has reported another 32 positive cases for a total of 1875. No new deaths reported.