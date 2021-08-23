COVID-19 Booster Shot Recommendations In Question

Amid a recent announcement from the Biden Administration, recent questions have arisen in regards to whether or not COVID-19 booster shots are indeed needed. To discuss, Dr. William Lang joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with Kayla. Dr. William Lang, Medical Director, WorldClinic. Dr. Lang has been a Family Physician for more than 30 years and is recognized as a foremost expert in health aspects of contingency planning and response to critical incidents. As the Director of the White House Medical Unit and Deputy Physician to the President, Dr. Lang was responsible for organizing and providing comprehensive healthcare services to two U.S. presidents and their executive staffs. as Associate Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Lang played a key role in the Department’s implementation of the nation’s preparedness strategy. Simultaneously, he was often the on-call physician for senior White House leadership responding to all health issues that arose.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.