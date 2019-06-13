Court rejects appeal of stabbing sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An appeals court has rejected the appeal of a Fort Wayne man who was convicted in 2018 for trying to kill his best friend.

23-year-old Cody Stinson was sentenced to 66 years in prison last November for stabbing Mark McVay several times on New Year’s Eve 2017. McVay survived the attack but was left with limited speaking abilities and lost the use of his left hand.

The Journal Gazette reports that Stinson appealed his sentence, saying that some witness statements at his trial should not have been allowed.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed and upheld his convictions.