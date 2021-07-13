Court looking to return funds from foreclosure cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen Superior Court is looking for more than 40 former property owners who might be entitled to money after the foreclosure sale of their homes.

Last year, the pandemic caused a halt in court proceedings, including mortgage foreclosures. The Court’s Division staff took the chance to look at past foreclosure cases to see if there were any surpluses owed to the original homeowners, and found more than 70 cases, with amounts ranging anywhere from less than $200 to almost $50,000.

So far they’ve been able to return more than $305,000 in foreclosure surpluses to former property owners or their heirs, but more than $282,000 remains unclaimed.

