Court documents reveal more information on Mayor Henry arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More details have come to light since Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest Sunday morning for OWI.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 initially reported the story Sunday morning, with Henry saying that he accepted full responsibility for a poor decision.

Now, our partners in news at ABC 21 are reporting more details about the arrest. Court documents show that Henry admitted to drinking wine at the Civic Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne. Henry said that he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser and should not have given a friend a ride home”.

Documents also show that he was driving his wife and mother-in-law when he drove left of center and hit another vehicle. The woman in that vehicle was uninjured.

The report says that Henry was swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, with a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, as well as being argumentative.

Henry is being charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15% or more.