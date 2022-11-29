Court documents in Delphi case to be released

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – The probable cause document in the Delphi murders case will be released. The judge appointed to take over the case ordered the release of the document Tuesday.

Judge Fran Gull of Allen County ordered the court records to be filed with the Clerk of the Court, which means they will become public. Prosecutor Nick McLeland attempted to have the court keep the documents from public consumption, stating that there is goo reason to believe Richard Allen is not the only person involved in the murders.

Gull considered last week whether to keep the documents sealed and delayed the decision.

McLeland has also asked the judge to issue a gag order, keeping everyone involved from speaking publicly about the case, including police.

The judge was also asked Tuesday to change the venue from Carroll County, with attorneys for Allen arguing that he cannot get a fair trial in Delphi or anywhere within 150 miles, because of pre-trial publicity.