Court appearance upcoming for teen accused of race-related attack

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven teen charged with a racially-motivated attack has a court date next week.

Lee Everett Leazier is accused of seriously beating a black teen into unconsciousness last June on a creek bank.

The Journal Gazette reports he’s facing a felony charge of battery over the June 6th attack at the Cedarwood Trails Mobile Home Park in New Haven. Leazier has pleaded “not guilty” and is set to appear in court on Monday.

The victim’s family has reported that they received “racially-based” remarks after the incident and moved to Fort Wayne as a result; they’ll be participating in a rally supporting a state “hate crime” law at the Allen County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.