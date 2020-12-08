County passes $1B in building permits for 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The pandemic isn’t slowing down construction in Allen County.

Despite COVID-19, the Allen County Building Department says it has been able to remain in service with no interruptions, announcing Monday that they’ve issued more than 29,000 permits through December 3rd at a total value of $1.23-billion.

The County reached the billion-dollar mark a little slower than in 2019, according to the Journal Gazette, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions that builders have had to work around.

Over two-thirds of building permits were issued online this year, up from 45% last year. $669-million of those permit values came from commercial projects.