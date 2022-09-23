County now has an eighth possible location for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.

Some of the factors considered include property ownership, property size and zoning, site readiness, prior uses of the land, environmental impact, cost of utilities, and impacts on neighboring communities.