County GOP to fill vacant Council seat Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County GOP will pick a new County Council member this weekend.

Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that people from the 3rd District will choose between Paul Lagemann and Lindsay Hannah in a party caucus Saturday to fill Joel Benz’s now-vacant seat.

Lagemann has worked for Congressman Jim Banks and Senator Dan Coats in the past and currently works as a government affairs liaison for Clean Fuels National.

Hannah is the Director of Corporate Investment for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and has also worked for Habitat for Humanity and Grace Summit Church.

Benz stepped down from the County Council after he was appointed the new executive director for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority last month.