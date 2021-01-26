County COVID restrictions may loosen soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We might see Allen County’s COVID-19 restrictions be loosened this week.

County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter says if the county’s rate of positive cases keeps moving in a downward direction, restrictions on places like restaurants, bars, and gyms would be eased on Wednesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that a local curfew on restaurants and bars would also go away.

Allen County’s seven-day average is running below 140 cases per day, and Indiana has seen a downward trend in cases as well.