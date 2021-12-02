County COVID cases at yearlong high

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It wasn’t just Indiana’s statewide COVID-19 case numbers that were high yesterday.

Wednesday the Allen County Health Department reported the highest number of new cases in a single day since November 2020, with 480 positive cases. The record is 608, which was set on November 13th, 2020, according to the Journal Gazette.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter has said for weeks that the County was on an upward trend of cases, saying most of the positive cases are in those ages 20 to 29. He’s continuing to encourage residents to wear a mask, socially distance, and get vaccinated.

So far more than 66,000 Allen County residents have gotten COVID-19, and 876 of them have died.