County announces mental health partnership for first responders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County has teamed up with a mental health program to help take care of local first responders.

Commissioners announced a partnership with Responder Health Thursday morning to develop a holistic support program for the mental health needs of both first responders and their families.

The program includes specific training that teaches first responders habits and exercises to deal with the cumulate trauma they experience, as well as a daily mental health check-in and connections to vetted counselors and facilities.

A County press release didn’t specify how much the program will cost and whether first responders will have to pay for the additional services.