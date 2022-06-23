Councilman Tom Didier responds to Mayor Henry’s announcement he is seeking a fifth term

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Councilman Tom Didier spoke at the Allen County G.O.P. headquarters Thursday morning, one day after Mayor Tom Henry announced that he will seek a fifth term as mayor of Fort Wayne.

Didier, who has served on city council since 2004, spoke about the need for fresh ideas in the mayor’s office. He discussed voting for different projects in the city over his time on the council. He also expressed a strong desire to run a campaign that is not negative. He said that the people of Fort Wayne are tired of negative campaigns and did not want the campaign to become a “personality conflict.” He said instead, he will focus on offering his vision for the city and engaging with people.

Addressing Mayor Henry speaking about now not being the time for inexperience, Didier said that his time on city council has given him the same amount of experience on city council as Henry had when he became mayor.