Councilman Tom Didier announces Commercial Chronic Problem Properties ordinance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Council President Tom Didier announced Wednesday an ordinance that deals with Commercial Chronic Problem Properties, commercial properties that are being used for illegal activities, properties that consistently have calls for service, or have become a nuisance to the community.

This is a revised version of an ordinance introduced last year, dealing solely with commercial properties.

“The people of Fort Wayne want to live in a clean, safe city,” said Councilman Didier in a press release. “They want to live in a city where their tax dollars are being used responsibly for their safety services.

“When there are commercial establishments that are having calls for service multiple times a day, when there are businesses that neighbors don’t want to walk past, there things aren’t happening. We need to clean these places up.”

The measure is supported by Mayor Tom Henry, who stated, “Public safety is vital to the current and future success of Fort Wayne. I applaud Councilman Didier’s efforts to bring the chronic problem property ordinance back for consideration as we work to combat challenges in our community.”

The ordinance will be introduced on Tuesday, September 26.