Councilman Jehl intends to vote against Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ahead of a key vote, Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl says he intends to vote against funding for Electric Works unless two issues are met.

Jehl is concerned of the public funding package depleting the city’s Legacy Fund with what he calls “virtually no rate of return for the public’s investment.” He instead calls for a loan, instead of a grant along with a tax phase-in. The current plan calls for a 100 percent, 10-year tax deduction less payment in lieu of taxes.

Jehl also says he sent three letters to Mayor Henry’s administration with questions about the Electric Works project without receiving a response.

Jehl previously voted in favor of a resolution by Councilman John Crawford calling for open and transparent discussion of Electric Works. That resolution called for public-private partnership with a Legacy Fund loan and a tax phase-in.

However, Jehl claims the deal negotiated by the city administration with a Legacy grant and a 100 percent, 10-year tax deduction payment in lieu of taxes.