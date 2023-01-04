Councilman Geoff Paddock seeks a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Councilman Geoff Paddock announced Wednesday that he is seeking a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Elected in 2011, he represents the Fifth District. Previously, he served a four-year term on the Board of Trustees of the Fort Wayne Community Schools. He has served as Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project since 1993.

Paddock supported the Electric Works Project, located in the Fifth District. Electric Works is now a $400 million neighborhood improvement project that helped keep Do It Best headquartered in Fort Wayne, saw a Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab open last August, and the Union Street Market open in November. Other entities include Parkview Health, Carr Workplaces, and many small businesses, which will open by spring 2023.