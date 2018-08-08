Councilman declares Red River Waste Solutions in breach of contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One Fort Wayne City Councilman is done waiting for the city’s garbage collectors to get their act together.

Citing a growing number of complaints about late or missed trash pickups that have been mounting since the beginning of the year, Councilman Russ Jehl Tuesday night announced he would be introducing a resolution to declare Red River Waste Solutions in breach of their contract with the City.

The Journal Gazette reports the resolution would be nonbinding but would still empower Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to take action against Red River, which has so far been fined a total of $65,000 for problems they’ve blamed on new drivers, unfamiliar routes, and even the weather.

Jehl says the city receives about 1,600 complaints about Red River’s performance every month. Red River was chosen to take over the city’s trash services after having a lower bid than Republic Services, which had been handling things for 20 years.