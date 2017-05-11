Councilman Arp speaks on controversial rezoning decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A controversial rezoning vote Tuesday by the Fort Wayne City Council still has some scratching their heads.

The city’s Plan Commission unanimously opposed rezoning 6.5 acres on West Jefferson Blvd so the owner of the property can sell it for construction of a strip mall, but the City Council approved it anyway, on a 5-3 vote. Councilman Jason Arp supported the project:

“People wanting to change properties, to put them to a higher and better use, to capture more value, employ more people and generate more business, that’s a good thing. It means that we’re growing.”

Arp noted that while neighbors were opposed to the idea, they should see this as a victory, as the revised plan made concessions for many of their concerns:

“Some of the things they were very vocal about not wanting, such as drive-thrus for Fast Food restaurants, restrictions on when garbage can be collected… those made it into the restrictions on the property.”

Neighbors said they were concerned about their property values going down; they also alleged special treatment was being given to the owner, who is related to Indiana State Senator David Long.