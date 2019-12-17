Council to review planetarium proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council will take another look at a proposal to let Science Central build a planetarium.

The Council will look at a request of $500,000 from the city’s Legacy Fund at their meeting tonight at Citizens Square.

Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly reports that would be part of $2.5-million going toward installing it, plus running it for a few years. The issue has been tabled and delayed several times since April, thanks in part to the Electric Works project taking a chunk of the fund and leaving it just under a $30-million threshold.

If it moves forward, it would use parts from the University of St. Francis’ planetarium, which shut down in 2016.